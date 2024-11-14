 
Eugenie, Beatrice ‘worried' for Andrew as his mental health takes a toll

Prince Andrew's anxiety 'through the roof' after King Charles stopped his financial assistance

November 14, 2024

Prince Andrew's anxiety has reportedly reached alarming levels, with daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie deeply concerned about his mental health.

According to royal author Robert Hardman, the monarch has allegedly decided to cut the “disgraced” Duke of York’s £1 million annual allowance.

Since then, the Prince is "barely leaving the house" and feeling "lost," an insider told Us Weekly, revealing that his condition has his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, under immense stress.

“It’s been a hard few months for Andrew,” the insider said, adding that the Duke’s “anxiety is through the roof” and that Andrew's family is “really worried about him.”

Andrew is “barely leaving the house” and “is generally very lost in where his life has gone,” the royal source added.

They went on to add that Andrew’s problems are “putting a lot of stress” on Beatrice and Eugenie. “Right now, it’s a sanctuary for him to be away from the world and try and get himself [feeling better]."

