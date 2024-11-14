John Krasinski details online hate experience: 'the rabbit hole'

John Krasinski just revealed how he deals with his life being open to public judgment.

However, the 45-year-old actor, who has currently been named as the PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2024, revealed that he has cut off reading social media and online comments.

"I remember on The Office, the computers we had [at our desks] were live, and that was the early days of like Myspace and IMDb chat rooms and stuff," he told the outlet for their latest week’s cover story.

The star also recalled how his co-star, Jenna Fischer "was super into it and she'd go, 'Guys, last night's episode, they loved it and blah blah, blah. And so we'd all jump on. One of my first forays down that rabbit hole, I was like, 'Oh my God, what did they say?'"

However, some of the online expressions from fans made Krasinski immediately stop reading, "It was like, 'Oh dear Lord.' And I've never gone back. I've never gone back.”

"Truly, that scared the absolute hell out of me, those chat rooms in the early days. So, I can't imagine where it's gone since,” John Krasinski further insisted as he voiced his stance.