Photo: Jennifer Lopez's sister sparks controversy after Ben Affleck split: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly not seeing each other on a regular basis.

However, the tension between the duo has not affected the bond between Jennifer Lopez’s sister and Ben Affleck’s kids.

For those unversed, Lynda Lopez recently shared a snap with Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet.

“It raised eyebrows,” an insider privy to In Touch said of their adorable yet controversial post.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this year after spending two years of happy marriage.

“But Ben and Jen’s families did get really close,” the source noted.

In addition to this, the insider spilled that Jennifer Lopes’s daughter, Emme, is also close with Ben’s child, Fin.

“It’s hard to cut ties completely just because they filed for divorce,” the source remarked before signing off from the chat.

Previously, it was also mentioned that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have agreed to stay on amicable terms, but only for the betterment of their kids.

Occasionally, the duo also cross paths for the sake of their kids, Samuel, 12, and Seraphina, 15 and Jennifer's 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.