Gwen Stefani reveals her ‘dream' shattered after Gavin Rossdale divorce

Gwen Stefani opened up about her devastating divorce from Gavin Rossdale and her journey to finding new love.

In a recent interview with People magazine published on Thursday November 14, the pop icon revealed that she tied the knot with the Bush frontman in 2002 beliving that he will be his forever love.

However things did not go as planned and they broke up in 2015, leaving her to rebuild her romantic life again.

"Something that I wanted since I was a little girl is to be married and have this love that I saw my parents have and have babies," she recalled. "That dream was completely ruined; it was crushed, and I had to figure out how I was going to move forward and make a new dream, and God putting Blake in my life was just that miracle."

"[My parents] met when they were 15, and they fell in love, and then they had us [children], and they made us feel like we were everything to them," she continued. "And when you have a family and it's the opposite of that, it breaks up ... I didn't know what to do or how to protect my children. And I'm still working on that."

After nearly a few months of separation from Rossdale, the three-time Grammy winner's love blossomed again with her former The Voice co-star Blake Shelton and the couple tied the knot in 2021.

“The last four years of my life, I got engaged, then I got married and started my life over,” she added.