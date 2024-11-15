Travis, Jason Kelce give insights into 'very happy' relationships

Travis and Jason Kelce are relationship gurus!

The famous NFL brothers give out relationship advise in their newly started podcast episodes titled, Heights Hotline, giving insights into their own “happy” relationships.

Kicking off their New Heights podcast spinoff by giving a disclaimer that they are “non experts” in the world of love and relationships, as per Travis, both the athletes are “two [people] very happy in relationships.”

Travis and Jason are currently partners with Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce, respectively.

Jason then corrected the initial statement about lacking the expertise in the romance area, saying, “I shouldn’t say that we’re not experts, we’re kinda killing it.”

In the episode, the brothers also offered some ways to a woman who was looking for advice on where to find potential mates while another lady who called, complained about her issues with her partner’s lack of a beard.

For the unversed, the Heights Hotline made its debut on October 31 as a Wondery+ exclusive and it gained massive popularity amongst listeners with “over 700 voicemails” as per Jason Kelce, hence, its second episode dropping just two weeks later.