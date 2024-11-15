Martha Stewart warns about her upcoming autobiography

Martha Stewart gave a subtle warning about her autobiography which is under work.

On Wednesday, November 13 the lifestyle icon appeared on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show and uncovered that she is currently working on her autobiography.

She told Fallon, “That’ll be even more revealing."

“Watch out. You don’t know what I’ll say about you," Stewart warned the host.

In October, Stewart told Today about her new book that "Random House is publishing it in two years.”

"I call it an autobiography. It’s not exactly a memoir. It’s a fun book and all the wonderful, wonderful things I’ve done in my life and all the stories," She noted at the time.

Elsewhere on the Fallon's show, the host asked Stewart how she felt about her recent documentary Martha.

“The documentary is fine,” she responded. “It left out a lot, so I’m going to go talk to them about maybe doing version two.”

Martha went on to say, “There’s a lot more to my life. I mean, you know, I’ve lived a long time and I just thought, you know, maybe we’ve left out some stuff.”

“Good stuff,” she added.