King Charles faces fresh humiliation after Prince Harry’s latest snub

King Charles faced fresh humiliation after his “darling boy” Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, failed to wish him on his milestone 76th birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not officially mark the day on any of their social media accounts even though the Royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, sent official birthday wishes to Harry on his big day despite ongoing feud.

This latest snub from Harry and Meghan seemingly hints at strained relationship with the Royal family, even though reports suggest the Duke wants to celebrate this year’s Christmas with the Royals.

Meanwhile, the Royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, showered love on the monarch to mark his milestone birthday.

Sharing a cheeky photo of Charles, the couple penned on social media, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!"

The Palace also released a special birthday tribute for Charles on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), along with a simple and sweet wish.

This comes amid reports that the monarch is being urged to cut the Duke of Sussex out of his will. If this happens, insiders suggest it would be “the final nail in the coffin.”

A report published by Closer Magazine suggested that senior members of the Royal family, including Prince William and Queen Camilla, are pushing Charles to make the move.

“The rift is already wide but cutting off Harry will likely be the final nail in the coffin for any kind of reconciliation,” the insider told the publication.