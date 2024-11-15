Prince William reignites Kate Middleton fears with latest move

Prince William stirred up “horror” memories for Kate Middleton as he briefly revisited his old hobby of motorbiking during a visit to Ulster University's Belfast City Campus in Northern Ireland.

In a video of his visit dropped on his official Instagram account, the Prince of Wales could be seen hopping on a stationary motorbike at the Virtual Production Studio and took a virtual ride through the Arizona desert.

“Any excuse to get on a motorbike!” William said, as per Hello! Magazine. “I feel like someone needs to take this for a real spin.”

“I love that exhaust,” the Prince of Wales added while getting off the motorbike and recalled the experience as “incredibly realistic.”

In 2015, the Princess of Wales got candid about William’s love for riding motorbikes, revealing that it fills her with “horror.”

“He’s still riding it,” Kate said. “It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I’m terrified. Hopefully I’m going to keep George off of it.”

Respecting his wife’s wishes, William revealed in 2018 that he he’d given up the hobby, saying, “I’m a dad of three. I have to tone it down.”

“I miss the big trips,” he added. “For me, biking was always about being with everybody else.”