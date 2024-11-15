 
Deborra-Lee Furness subtly reacts to ex Hugh Jackman's rumored affair

Deborra-Lee Furness responds in a subtle manner to a social media post discussing her ex husband Hugh Jackman's affair

November 15, 2024

Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness made a subtle move on social media to signal her feelings about her ex-husband’s rumored affair with Sutton Foster.

The Australian actress reportedly liked a video by gossip blogger Tasha Lustig on Wednesday, which suggested Jackman was “running off with the mistress” and was planning to reveal the relationship.

According to Daily Mail, Furness’s friend Amanda de Cadanet added weight to the rumors by commenting on the post and hinting at a supportive “glow up” for Deborra-Lee, as she wrote, "you are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi."

Moreover, Furness reportedly explained that she was “hurt” by what she perceives as Jackman’s dishonesty during their 27-year marriage.

According to US Weekly, “they built their relationship on honesty, and Deb feels deeply hurt by the alleged emotional betrayal, even if there was no physical affair.”

Additionally, the rumors follow the 2022 Music Man Broadway run, where Jackman and Foster starred together and reportedly sparked a close connection.

Furthermore, rumors of their relationship became a “Broadway’s worst-kept secret”, with fans speculating about a “soft launch” of their romance, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that as per the publication’s claims, Deborra-Lee became “suspicious” when Hugh began working with Sutton and their relationship was no secret to her.

Meanwhile, Furness and Jackman share two adopted children, Oscar and Ava.

