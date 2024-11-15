Prince William beams with joy as he revives old thrilling hobby

Prince William was unable to hide his happiness as he hopped on a motorbike at the Virtual Production Studio and took a virtual ride through the Arizona desert.

The Kensington Palace dropped a glimpse of the Prince of Wales taking a trip down the memory lane as he revived his old thrilling hobby.

In a video of his visit dropped on his official Instagram account, the Prince of Wales could be seen hopping on a stationary motorbike, exuding happiness.

In the caption of the video, the Palace wrote, “An inspiring afternoon meeting the next generation of creatives and industry experts at @UlsterUni, all driving Northern Ireland’s global reputation for excellence and innovation!”

“Celebrating the people, skills and facilities at the heart of Northern Ireland’s creative industries. Whether it’s training the next generation of talent or paving the way for those who never envisaged a creative career to learn the skills they need to thrive, courses like this one at Ulster University are superb,” they added.

William has been vocal about his love for motorbike riding, a hobby he had to give up after becoming father to three kids with Kate Middleton.

The future King revealed in 2018 that he he’d given up the hobby, saying, “I’m a dad of three. I have to tone it down.”

“I miss the big trips,” he added. “For me, biking was always about being with everybody else.”