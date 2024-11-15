Here's why Lady Gaga secretly made brief stop in London

Lady Gaga has reportedly ditched fancy food for one specific meal in London.

A source told The Sun newspaper that the 38-year-old singer made a brief stop in London to record some new music last week.

"Gaga secretly flew into the UK after the US election and stopped off in London to record some new music,” the source claimed.

It added that when the Bad Romance hitmaker got to the studio, she was welcomed with a “posh" food arranged by Universal, however, she skipped the fancy meal.

The source dished out that the singer-actress asked her team to get her a proper "British chippy tea of fish, chips, and curry sauce".

After the meal, the Poker Face singer then travelled to Ireland to shoot a cameo appearance in the second series of Wednesday.

The news comes few weeks after the singer released Disease, her first single from her seventh solo album Harlequin.

Mover, the singer-actress also starred in Joker: Folie à Deux alongside Joaquin Phoenix,

A sequel to 2019’s Joker, the movie was a critical and commercial failure, having grossed $206 million on a $190–200 million budget.