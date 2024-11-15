Shawn Mendes talks about his current relationship with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes has opened up about his current relationship with Camila Cabello.

In an interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe on November 14, the 26-year-old singer revealed, "I think we haven't been the closest over the last couple of years."

However, the Senorita singer told the host, "I think we really know each other. We spent a lot of time together, we really know each other's hearts."

“Even when all the sound and all the noise is happening, we can kind of see through each other's bullshit pretty easily,” stated Shawn, “And it's just nice to have that.”

The singer added that Camila’s presence positively impacted his life as she helped him get disciplined.

“That's where I'm out of balance,” he confessed. “She would get very angry with me for not having a cheeseburger.”

“And it was great. It was huge. I needed that at the time in my life,” Shawn added.

Earlier in September, the Stitches hitmaker addressed his 2023 breakup with Camila.

“Honestly, I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other because no matter how strong mentally you are when there are millions of people commenting on it, it's so hard not to be affected by it and to be swayed by it and to be inspired by it,” explained the crooner during an appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast.

“We deeply respect each other,” disclosed Shawn. “I'm just lucky she's an amazing human being and she's incredibly understanding and thoughtful and caring."