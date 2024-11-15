 
Jessica Williams shares insights into the lovable bond with co-star Harrison Ford

Jessica Williams and Harrison Ford are starring in the series 'Shrinking'

November 15, 2024

Jessica Williams has expressed gratitude for working in “a place of love.”

Recently, in an interview with People, Williams candidly shared about the bond that she built with her co-stars while filming the Shrinking.

She, who is portraying the role of Gaby in the comedy-drama series, was asked related to her experience of working in the series and said, “What’s your deal?”

“It's funny because it's like coming from a place of love,” The Incredible Jessica James star began. “I know he (Harrison) really likes and loves me.”

Moreover, she shared insights into her friendship with Ford and told the publication, “I can tell, I can see. We make each other laugh. I like shooting with him, and he loves me, and he loves shooting with me.”

Meanwhile, Williams reflected upon the busy schedule of the co-star that does not allow them to meet off-set and shared, “He goes to do like a Marvel movie and Indiana Jones for seven months somewhere, you know, like, whatever.”

Before concluding, she nodded to the other cast members, Michael Urie, Christa Miller, Jason Segel, Ted McGinley, and Lukita, of the series, and said, “It's like everyone can work with each other.”

