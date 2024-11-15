Sting breaks silence on Diddy sampling singer's song without consent

Sting, who once accused Sean “Diddy” Combs for a copyright scandal, has once again addressed the issue in a new interview.

In recent weeks, the 71-year-old singer’s name has been brought up in connection to Diddy, who is currently in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

During an interview with Los Angeles Times, Sting, whose classic track Every Breath You Take was sampled in Diddy's 1997 hit I'll Be Missing You, was asked if the 54-year-rapper famously sampled his song for his I’ll Be Missing You.

To which Sting replied: "I don't know what went on [with Diddy] ... But it doesn't taint the song at all for me. It's still my song."

The question was posed as the rapper is currently jailed over accusations of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Diddy, however, pled not guilty to the criminal charges and has consistently denied the allegations against him.

Back in 2018, almost 20 years after the song was released, the Desert Rose singer claimed that the music mogul did not seek his consent back and due to this, Diddy now allegedly has to pay him $2000 per day for the "rest of his life."

Diddy at that time jokingly replied that he would pay him $5000 instead of $2000.