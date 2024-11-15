Prince Harry's run to ‘salvage' what he can with Meghan Markle laid bare

Prince Harry’s chase to find his lost star power has just become a topic of major discussion.

UK PR specialist Mark Borkowski made public the ‘real reason’ he feels caused the coupe to separate, on a professional sphere.

He began by noting that it started when the couple came to a realization, a bit earlier on that their “star power wasn’t as successful as they hoped.”

Hence while talking about their split he said, “There has been a separation [of their work] for a while. Harry is 'going back to basics' with a formula that worked well for him as a Royal Family member,” but “there’s also the realization that the couple’s 'star power' wasn’t as successful as they hoped.”

So “They had to change the narrative” somehow, he noted, according to a report by RadarOnline.

A celebrity branding expert, Doug Eldridge, also chimed in and echoed similar sentiments and admitted, “This is akin to splitting aces at the poker table: together you’d think they’re unbeatable — and normally they would be — but oftentimes it’s better to play two separate hands with an ace as an anchor.”

“Right now, when you see Harry and Meghan together, it conjures an immediate association to the drama, none of which is positive: leaving the Royal Family, the tell-all book, the sit-downs, the negativity,” he also added.

“By contrast, when seen separately, they can almost play their hand, just like the pair of aces you split at the table.”

While Prince Harry looks like a “charming guy he was always thought of” Meghan will be feel more “free to brand her forthcoming line of goods.”