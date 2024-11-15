Molly-Mae Hague recalls engaging in ‘awful' act after calling off her engagement

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about the awful couple of hours shortly after she called off her engagement to ex fiancé Tommy Fury.

The Love Island star in a new interview with Vogue magazine, shared that she drank alcohol after she was whisked to Soho Farmhouse.

“[I] had a few days where I thought, I don’t really know how I’m going to get through this,” she recalled, adding that she then realised that she “hates getting drunk” and popped the beverage down.

The 25-year-old star, who shares a 22-month-old daughter Bambi with and the professional boxer, announced her split on Instagram in August, amid speculation that he had cheated on her.

Molly wrote that their split came as a "shock" and said she “never imagined their story would end in the way it did”.

However, Tommy has strongly denied accusations of cheating.

Addressing the rumours to The Mail in an interview, Tommy said, “All the allegations that were made of me recently are completely false.”

“The truth will come out in time and when it does I think a lot of people might regret their actions and unkind words.”