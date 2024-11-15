Blake Shelton opens up about 'a new chapter' of his musical career

Blake Shelton has shared insights into his recently released single, Texas.

In an exclusive interview with People, the American candidly shared about his career journey after his departure from The Voice.

The God's Country singer, who serially appeared on the musical show from season 1 to season 23, began by saying, "The last couple of years, especially since I've retired from The Voice, I've just kind of been trying to be very mindful of the next thing that I do.”

“Be thoughtful about it and be sure that I'm not just doing things because I'm on the hamster wheel anymore. It happens, and before you know it, you go, 'My God, where have the last 10 years gone?'" he continued.

"It was just time for a new chapter, honestly. And I'm ready for it. When we just started down this road, the song just jumped out to me. There was something familiar about it — and then something that felt like a step forward at the same time," the song-writer explained.

On November 15, 2024, he dropped his newest single Texas under his new label home, BBR Music Group.

Before concluding, Shelton, who dropped Pour Me a Drink with Post Malone recently in June, shared by saying, "I really credit Post Malone for this new energy that I have because I was kind of just complacent and not in any hurry.”

For those unversed, Blake Shelton has resigned from The Voice show in 2023 to spend more time with his wife, Gwen Stefani, and three step-sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10.