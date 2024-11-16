 
Olivia Munn marks daughter Mei's major milestone

Olivia Munn shares daughter Mei and a two-year-old son Malcolm with husband John Mulaney

November 16, 2024

Olivia Munn is celebrating her daughter Mei's major milestone in a sweet post.

The 44-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on November 14, to mark Mei's 2nd month birthday with adorable photos of the baby girl.

In the celebratory post, the mother of two can be seen cuddling with Mei while sitting on a couch.

Munn also shared a clip of her husband John Mulaney having a cute moment with his little angel, whispering to her and playing with her little hands.

In one of the photos of the carousel, Mulaney hilariously mimicked the cute confused face of Mei.

"Two months today," Munn captioned the post with a loving emoji.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple, who tied the knot in July, are parents to Mei and a two-year-old son Malcolm.

Previously in an interview with GQ, Munn revealed that she barely knew the Saturday Night Live alum when she got pregnant with their first child.

"It wasn't anything close to 'dating,' " Munn recalled. "I barely knew him."

"It wasn't necessarily, 'We're going to be married and live together' or any of that, but it was 'I'll be involved in some way," the actress added.

