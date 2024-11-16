Angus Cloud's belongings being auctioned off for charity

Angus Cloud's personal items are up for auction.

The late actor's friends and family have decided to auction off his favourite items and clothes—including the ones he wore to Euphoria—at Julien's Auctions.

The auction also features items from Laurence Olivier and Bob Mackie, movies like Dirty Dancing, The Wizard of Oz, and the hit TV series Friends.

Cloud's personal set is offered in the sci-fi, horror, and action sections.

Other items include a Burberry suit worn to the Revolve Social Club in Los Angeles on March 3, 2022, his white and gold-tone Louis Vuitton Shadow Square sunglasses, a Ralph Lauren fleece, a Gumby pendant, a Rockstar racing helmet (owned and signed by Cloud) and a Polo shirt that was featured in his 2022 campaign.

The ongoing auction will go on till December 12, both in person in Los Angeles and online as part of the Hollywood Legends collection.

All the proceeds will go to his favourite charities and his memorial skate park in Oakland.

"Well before Angus was making good money, he made a habit of supporting his fellow street artists, musicians, writers, and pranksters and regularly brought food and other essentials to people living in the streets," People quoted his mother Lisa.

"100% of money raised by this auction will be used to honor Angus’ spirit by continuing to provide support to the artists and projects he gave so generously to during his lifetime."

An acre of land will be turned into a skate plaza to honor Cloud, the publication reported.

Cloud died on July 31 in 2023 at the age of 25. He suffered from acute intoxication following an accidental drug overdose.