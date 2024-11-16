Photo: Justin Bieber has friends helping out with finances: Source

Justin Bieber is reportedly struggling to maintain his wife's lavish lifestyle.

In the wake of the singer’s money trouble, a source shared with In Touch that Justin has “grossly mismanaged” all the money that he made during his prime.

Reportedly, Justin’s past spending habit has potentially made a large impact on his net worth, and the crooner’s legal team is thinking of pursuing legal action about it.

The source also mentioned, “Now he has people that are his friends ‘helping him out’ with his finances.”

They noted before signing off from the chat, “but they may not have his best interests at heart.”

Earlier it was reported that Justin “spends more money than he’s got coming in and is now having to cut back on certain luxuries.”

“While they always fly private, Justin simply couldn’t afford it this time” as Justin’s meager contribution to income is causing cashflow problems for the celebrity couple, the source revealed at that time.

“If Justin doesn’t make some changes soon, he could lose everything. He is going to go broke,” the concerned insider claimed about the Let Me Love You crooner.