Shyne shares powerful lesson from 10 years in prison:'Resilience'

Former Bad Boy rapper Shyne opened up about his time in prison

In a recent chat with People magazine at the premiere of his upcoming documentary, The Honorable Shyne, the rapper shared the lessons he learned behind the bars.

It is pertinent to mention that Shyne, whose real name is Moses Michael Levi Barrow, was imprisoned for eight years from 2001 to 2009 after being involved in a club shooting case with Sean Diddy Combs.

"I learned that the universe does not pick on people, and perseverance is the pathway to power," Shyne told the outlet.

"So power hurts. World champions sacrifice, world champions bleed. They go through tremendous pain," he continued. "People that operate on the top-tier go through so much that you don’t see."

He also gained lessons in "the art of time," mastering "resilience," "patience," and the ability to strategize and calculate effectively.

"I understood that 10 years was an investment in the next 20, 30 years. I didn’t stand still, hoping time would just pass by and then I’d wake up and everything would be better," Shyne explained. "I was present and I used everything I was going through as an investment in everything that I have now."

"That’s why where I’m at, you have some people say, ‘How is he an Opposition Leader of the House of Representatives? How did he pivot from this to that?’ I’ve been working on this for the last 26 years," he added.

For those unversed, Diddy also faced accusations of shooting with Shyne but during the trial claimed that he acted in self-defense, ultimately being acquitted of all charges.