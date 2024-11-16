Cher admits 'it wasn't love at first sight' with Sonny Bono

Cher just talked about love at first sight!

In the upcoming appearance of the music icon on CBS Sunday Morning, the 78-year-old singer mentioned that she didn’t experience love at first sight with Sonny Bono.

As Cher sat down with Anthony Mason to reminisce her love story with her late ex-husband, the host asked her, "In 1962, you meet Sonny in a coffee shop. He's wearing a mohair suit and a mustard color shirt."

With a fond smile, the Believe hitmaker replied, "With a white collar and Beatle boots, but they were called Cuban."

"I thought it was like when Tony met Maria. I mean, everybody disappeared," Cher mentioned of her meeting with Sonny that time, with a reference to the iconic couple in West Side Story.

Even though it felt like time had stopped, the Goddess of Pop recalled, "He didn't like me."

"It wasn't love at first sight. It was something," she further mentioned, adding, "I never felt it before."

As their story progressed, the After All crooner eventually became Sonny’s housekeeper and then entered a romantic relationship with him.

"When I had to go live with him, he said, 'You know, you can come and stay with me.' And I was like, 'OK.' And he went, 'No, no. I don't find you particularly attractive.' So I was upset and happy at the same time,” Cher further mentioned.