Hailey Bieber flaunts post-baby figure in recent brand photoshoot

Hailey Bieber is back in action, just two months after welcoming her first child, Jack Blues, with husband Justin Bieber.

The 27-year-old model and beauty entrepreneur lit up Instagram on Friday by sharing a series of pictures from her photoshoot for her skincare brand, Rhode.

In one striking shot, Hailey posed in shorts and a cozy, fuzzy brown sweater, reclining effortlessly on a couch and floor while offering a playful glimpse of her toned figure.

Moreover, another picture highlighted her long legs in brown stockings, as she sat cross-legged in a luxurious fuzzy coat.

According to Daily Mail, the shoot coincided with the launch of Rhode’s latest product, a lip tint named Cinnamon Roll, inspired by Hailey’s own beloved cinnamon roll recipe.

Additionally, the pictures came shortly after Hailey flaunted her post-baby physique in a mirror selfie, showcasing her toned midriff just weeks after giving birth.

Beyond her work commitments, Hailey has also been in the spotlight for defending her husband amid renewed scrutiny of the Baby singer's past connection with Sean “Diddy” Combs, as per the publication.

Last month, she posted a throwback picture of flipping both middle fingers, captioned as “mood” which the publication claimed that it was her way of addressing the ongoing speculation surrounding Justin’s past relationships.