Tilda Swinton gives major hint at upcoming career move

Tilda Swinton just revealed her upcoming career plans.

In a conversation with Elle magazine, the iconic actress mentioned that The Room Next Door, her latest drama alongside, Julianne Moore, may be her last one.

"I've always intended that each film would be my final one," Swinton admitted to the publication.

She continued, "It was not wanting to jinx anything because I have had such fun from start to finish. I always thought, 'Well, that's a good one to go out on. Let's just quit while we're ahead.' And I feel it today."

"I feel The Room Next Door is the last film I make. Let's see if anything else happens,” the Constantine actress added.

If Swinton does plan to officially retire from the industry, she would be putting a full stop to an impeccable career that spanned for over three decades.

She has multiple accolades that honour her skills in acting, including an Oscar, British Academy Film Award as well three nominations for the Golden Globe Awards.

Tilda Swinton has played lead roles in multiple popular movies like Burn After Reading, Snowpiercer, The Grand Budapest Hotel and the Chronicles of Narnia.

Despite her saying that The Room Next Door might be the last film she does, Swinton already has one more movie in the works. She would be sharing the screen with Colin Farrell on Netflix’s The Ballad of a Small Player.