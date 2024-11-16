Britney Spears' son improving estranged relationship with singer?

Britney Spears’s youngest son Jayden James has taken a step towards improving an estranged relation with his celebrity mother.

The 42-year-old singer shares two boys 19-year-old Sean Preston and 18-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

However, Britney had an estranged relationship with her children due to her mental health struggles and the years-long conservatorship.

Now, the One More Time hitmaker's youngest son is said to have reached out to her to repair their estranged relationship, a source told Page Six.

"Jayden texted Britney to say he was back home. She was very happy to hear from and see him," it claimed.

The duo is said to have been "spending a lot of time together" while he is apparently back in California, where the singer lives, however, he is not living in his mother’s home, they added.

The same publication revealed through the insider that the Toxic hitmaker "is thrilled to have her baby back".

According to the insider, "everything is moving in the right direction.”

Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, on other hand, revealed to the outlet that the singer’s ex-husband was "aware" Jayden had plans to visit Britney.

“Both these boys are adults. Kevin is supportive of them making their own decisions and what they feel is best for them.”