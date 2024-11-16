 
Geo News

Gary Sinise reveals why he stepped away from Hollywood

Gary Sinise put his career on pause in 2019

By
Web Desk
|

November 16, 2024

Gary Sinise reveals why he stepped away from Hollywood
Gary Sinise reveals why he stepped away from Hollywood

Gary Sinise finally revealed the reason why he stepped away from Hollywood.

In an interview with Fox News, the 69-year-old actor said he paused his career in 2019 to take care of his family.

For those unversed, Gary’s son, McCanna, died in January from bone cancer, and his wife, Moira Harris, had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"We were in the cancer fight during that time," he said. "My wife had been diagnosed with breast cancer. My son was diagnosed with this very rare cancer within two months of each other.

“My dad had just had a stroke, and my mom was alone, and I had to take care of her. I kind of had my hands full,” the Forrest Gump star added.

Gary further shared that his wife, Moira, is now cancer-free, though their late son's battle with the cancer was "especially difficult."

McCanna was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in 2018. He died at the age of 33. 

"Our son was fighting this cancer with no cure," said Gary. "Trying to find drugs and doctors or anybody that could do anything for him was like a full-time job."

Jack White celebrates 'No Name' world tour with new song
Jack White celebrates 'No Name' world tour with new song
DDG expresses desire to have another baby with Halle Bailey despite breakup
DDG expresses desire to have another baby with Halle Bailey despite breakup
Martha Stewart memoir maker makes unusual confession about her behaviour
Martha Stewart memoir maker makes unusual confession about her behaviour
Donna Kelce drops a bombshell about Taylor Swift's thanksgiving
Donna Kelce drops a bombshell about Taylor Swift's thanksgiving
James Norton 'secretly dating' stunning British model: Report
James Norton 'secretly dating' stunning British model: Report
Jordyn Woods pays touching tribute to Karl-Anthony Towns on 29th birthday
Jordyn Woods pays touching tribute to Karl-Anthony Towns on 29th birthday
Britney Spears' son improving estranged relationship with singer?
Britney Spears' son improving estranged relationship with singer?
John Mulaney reveals how he and Olivia Munn dealt with 'scary moments' of life
John Mulaney reveals how he and Olivia Munn dealt with 'scary moments' of life