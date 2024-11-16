Gary Sinise reveals why he stepped away from Hollywood

Gary Sinise finally revealed the reason why he stepped away from Hollywood.

In an interview with Fox News, the 69-year-old actor said he paused his career in 2019 to take care of his family.

For those unversed, Gary’s son, McCanna, died in January from bone cancer, and his wife, Moira Harris, had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"We were in the cancer fight during that time," he said. "My wife had been diagnosed with breast cancer. My son was diagnosed with this very rare cancer within two months of each other.

“My dad had just had a stroke, and my mom was alone, and I had to take care of her. I kind of had my hands full,” the Forrest Gump star added.

Gary further shared that his wife, Moira, is now cancer-free, though their late son's battle with the cancer was "especially difficult."

McCanna was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in 2018. He died at the age of 33.

"Our son was fighting this cancer with no cure," said Gary. "Trying to find drugs and doctors or anybody that could do anything for him was like a full-time job."