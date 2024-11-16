Kate Upton raises concern over child security

Kate Upton is seeking advice on the right way to go about a threatening incident involving a child.

The model, 32, shared an anonymous story visited her Instagram Stories on Friday, asking her fans what they would do—particularly lawyers, judges, advocates, law enforcement, and parents.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue star then began to describe a dangerous situation.

'A Dad, recently out of rehab, is traveling alone with his 10-year-old daughter. He gets drunk and high on pills, says he has a gun on him and threatens to SHOOT the taxi driver if he does NOT drop them of on the highway at midnight to walk home,' Upton wrote.

She continued, "Thankfully, the taxi driver refuses and would rather be shot than drop the little girl off on the highway."

Upton then asked her followers, "Is this an emergency? A Crime? Would you be scared for your child?"

It remains unclear how the Sweet Dreams actress was related to the incident.

Upton, the host of Hulu's Dress My Tour, shares six-year-old daughter Genevieve 'Vivi' Upton Verlander with husband Justin Verlander—who she’s been married to since 2017.

Upton met him in 2012 and got engaged to the MLB star four years later—who she 'accidentally fell in love' with, per earlier claims.

They tied the knot just a few days after the pitcher led the Astros to a World Series victory.

On the professional front, Upton is also the co-owner of Vosa Spirits, which makes canned vodka cocktails in a variety of flavors.