Jason Sundance Head’s wife gives update on mysterious gunshot

Jason Sundance Head is in recovery after reportedly shooting himself by mistake at his ranch.

Per initial reports, the country singer Head, 46, was hunting in the woods by himself when he received one bullet to the stomach around 4-4:30 p.m. local time on Friday.

The season 11 winner of NBC’s The Voice was airlifted to a hospital by helicopter, TMZ reported.

The singer's wife Misty then shared an update via Head’s Facebook account following his arrival at the hospital, saying she finally “physically put my eyes on him and heard his sweet voice.”

“He’s in good spirits considering the last several hours. Kids are in with him now. Prayers answered as no internal damage was done by the bullet. Thank you all for the prayers,” she said before going into details of the incident.

Head's wife insisted he was alone at the ranch when the incident happened and that it was not an attack.

“It was not his hunting rifle and no nobody shot him. He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off. Sundance said it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging,” she wrote.

Misty clarified that Head “didn’t” call 911, which she initially thought he had.

The Texas-native had forgotten his phone, “so he took off down the driveway out to the main road to flag a car down for help,” per the Facebook post.

“10 cars later someone turned around to help and called 911. Now this is what he has told me… he is heavily medicated at the moment. He’s so lucky and grateful to be alive.”

Misty shared with fans that the bullet "went in above his navel and lodged into his abdominal wall," missing "all vital organs."

"He will not require surgery as they are not removing the bullet," she continued. "I’m sure [his doctor] said why but my head is in a fog right now. Him being on the bigger side was a good thing. Bullet is in his fatty tissue."

Head, who won The Voice in 2016, has been vocal about his appreciation for his wife Misty as he also gave her a shoutout onstage after his crowd-pleasing performance, exclaiming, “Misty Head she’s the true champion!”