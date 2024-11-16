Zack Snyder to helm movie based on specific cops

Zack Snyder is reportedly working on an action movie about the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 58-year-old filmmaker is also co-writing the new movie with Kurt Johnstad.

Apart from helming, writing, the Man of Steel filmmaker will also produce the film alongside his wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller via their Stone Quarry banner.

The film's official logline states: "In the high-stakes world of life and death, an elite LAPD unit are relentlessly confronted with the unforgiving collision of law and morality."

Talking about the film which will be released on Netflix, he told the same publication that he and Netflix’s head of film Dan Lin had a conversation about their mutual interest about making a film that is intense, complex and captivates landscape of the LAPD.

No casting announcements have been made, and additional details about the production timeline remain under wraps.

This will be the fourth feature film Snyder has directed for Netflix, having already collaborated with the streamer on Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, and Army of the Dead.