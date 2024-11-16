Hugh Grant says his 'Notting Hill' character lacked courage

Hugh Grant has recently shared his thoughts on the beloved Notting Hill character.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Grant shared that his character William Thacker, who was the love interest of Julia Roberts' Anna Scott, lacked courage.

"Whenever I’m flicking the channels at home after a few drinks and this comes up, I just think, ‘Why doesn’t my character have any balls?’ There’s a scene in this film where she’s in my house and the paps come to the front door and ring the bell and I think I just let her go past me and open the door. That’s awful," he said.

The actor added, "I’ve never had a girlfriend, or indeed now a wife, who hasn’t said, ‘Why the hell didn’t you stop her? What’s wrong with you?’ And I don’t really have an answer to that – it’s how it was written. And I think he’s despicable, really."

It is worth mentioning that Grant has often criticised his past films including The Rewrite.

However, speaking with the Hollywood Reporter he clarified, "I’ve read that I hate all my films. That’s not true, the films are often great. It’s just me that I loathe. I always think, ‘Oh you fucked that up.’ You never feel great about your own stuff. It’s like in the old days of answering machine messages, you always felt nauseated when you heard your own voice. And watching yourself on film is that time 50."