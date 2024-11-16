Selena Gomez 'so happy' to reprise her role in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

Selena Gomez is excited to be back in the world of Wizards of Waverly Place with the new spinoff series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Gomez posted behind the scenes photos from the set of the show.

As the actress and singer returned as Alex Russo in the show, she expressed her excitement in the caption, saying, "NOTHING will ever beat making little kids laugh…"

"Thank you @disneywizardsseries for making the little girl in me so happy!! Hope you guys watch!!" Gomez added.

The first photo from the carousel showcased Gomez smiling with the audience in the background, while the second featured her alongside her on-screen brother, David Henrie.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and excitement for the iconic return.

One commented, "thank YOU for making me happy."

Another added, "The best!!! Love you!"

"Was 6 when I started watching wizards if you can believe that!! And now I’m 23. so crazy to be growing up with you!!" the third comment read.