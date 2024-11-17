Jordan Fisher 'not ready' to leave 'Hadestown' ahead of departure

Jordan Fisher is preparing for an emotional farewell to Hadestown, the hit Broadway musical.

As Jordan prepares to leave the production in January 2025, he described it as "favourite Broadway experience."

The actor, who joined the cast in November 2023, plays the role of Orpheus, told PEOPLE magazine, "I'm gonna miss it so much."

"Emotionally, I'm not ready to leave the building," he added.

Jordan also shared that he was a fan of the show, even before joining it.

"I was like, ‘This is one of the greatest things I've ever experienced.' I think because of the way that I felt at the end of the show. I left with hope and love and joy and the recognition that life is long and we have the opportunity to make what we want out of it," Jordan said.

He added, "I think that I needed that message when I first saw [Hadestown], and so, to be able to give that [back] now as a father, as a partner [and] as a creative, it's really so special."

Following his departure from the show, Jordan will take a brief break before rehearsals for Urinetown at the New York City Center in February.