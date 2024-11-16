Paul Mescal raves about Saoirse Ronan after viral clip

Paul Mescal raves about Saoirse Ronan: 'She is the smartest'

Paul Mescal is gushing about his Foe costar Saoirse Ronan after her comments about women's safety went viral.



It came on The Graham Norton Show where Eddie Redmayne shared his experience working as a lone assassin in the Peacock's The Day of the Jackal, explaining how he learned to use the phone in an attack while preparing for the role.

"If someone attacks me, I'm not going to go, (reaches into pocket), 'phone,'' the Gladiator II star shared his reaction, to which the Lady Bird actress dropped the comment, "That's what girls have to think about all the time. Am I right, ladies?"

The clip meanwhile went viral, leading The Late Late Show host to ask the Oscar nominee whether he was surprised by her reaction.

"No, I don't believe we were surprised because you're, like, as you said, you're on a talk show like this, and you're kind of just talking," he said.



The Normal People star continued, "But I'm not surprised that the message received as much attention as it got because it's massively important, and I'm sure you've had Saoirse on the show, like, she's… quite often, more often than not, the most intelligent person in the room."



"But I think she… was spot on, hit the nail on the head, and it's also good that … messages like that are kind of gaining traction, like that's a conversation that we should absolutely be having on a daily basis," he concluded.