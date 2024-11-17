 
50 Cent reacts to Mike Tyson interview before fight: 'Chill bro'

Web Desk
November 17, 2024

Before his fight with Jake Paul, Mike Tyson gave an interview that could be called morbid, leading 50 Cent to react in a hilarious way.

It came after the famous boxer had a chat with the internet star Jazzy of JazzysWorldTV.

The 14-year-old interviewer asked him about what kind of legacy he wanted to have.

“I don’t believe in the word legacy, I just think that’s another word for ego. Legacy doesn’t mean nothing,” the 58-year-old said.

The former heavyweight champion continued, “I’m just passing through. I’ma die and it’s gonna be over. Who cares about legacy after that?”

“So I’m gonna die and I want people to think I’m this, I’m great? No, we’re nothing, we’re just dead, we’re dust, we’re absolutely nothing. Our legacy is nothing,” he added.

The Candy Shop rapper, who is known for his funny digs, reposted the clip, captioning, “Got Damn it ! Mike ya scaring the kids, *** [ninja emoji] chill. Note to self, keep the kids away from Mike.”

As far as the hotly-anticipated fight is concerned, Jake had beaten Mike in a match on Friday in Arlington, Texas.

