 
Geo News

Matthew Perry's co-stars slammed for shunning friend on death anniversary

Matthew Perry's 'Friends' co-star slammed for putting in 'meager' effort one year after death

By
Web Desk
|

November 17, 2024

Photo: Matthew Perry’s co-stars slammed for shunning friend on death anniversary
Photo: Matthew Perry’s co-stars slammed for shunning friend on death anniversary

Matthew Perry was reportedly forgotten by his co-stars from the hit sit-com, Friends.

As per the findings of RadardOnline.com, observers revealed that no one from the comedy show’s cast paid a visit to their pal on his 1st death anniversary.

As fans will be aware, Matthew Perry met his demise last year on 28th October by drowning in his jacuzzi.

Bashing the entire caste for the lack of thoughtfulness, a second Hollywood source declared that they should have at least honoured Matthew by arranging a memorial, but that never happened.

"You would have thought that the guys who worked with him and claimed to be one of the tightest casts in the history of television could have done something together to remember their fallen friend,” the insider boldly declared.

They went on to note, "How hard would it have been for them to organize a memorial?”

"A couple of pictures online seems a meager effort and may be a window on how close they really were,” the spy remarked before resigning from the chat.

Jordan Fisher 'not ready' to leave 'Hadestown' ahead of departure
Jordan Fisher 'not ready' to leave 'Hadestown' ahead of departure
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are distracting themselves from Trump video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are distracting themselves from Trump
Raven Goodwin recalls hilarious 'Grotesquerie' moment with Ryan Murphy
Raven Goodwin recalls hilarious 'Grotesquerie' moment with Ryan Murphy
Caitlyn Jenner still in touch with Kendall, Kylie Jenner: Source
Caitlyn Jenner still in touch with Kendall, Kylie Jenner: Source
Tom Cruise proves doubters wrong on casting choice
Tom Cruise proves doubters wrong on casting choice
Matthew Perry forgotten by 'Friends' stars after one year of death: Source
Matthew Perry forgotten by 'Friends' stars after one year of death: Source
Paris Hilton launches pet grooming line for furry friends
Paris Hilton launches pet grooming line for furry friends
Paul Mescal raves about Saoirse Ronan after viral clip video
Paul Mescal raves about Saoirse Ronan after viral clip