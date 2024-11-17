Photo: Matthew Perry’s co-stars slammed for shunning friend on death anniversary

Matthew Perry was reportedly forgotten by his co-stars from the hit sit-com, Friends.

As per the findings of RadardOnline.com, observers revealed that no one from the comedy show’s cast paid a visit to their pal on his 1st death anniversary.

As fans will be aware, Matthew Perry met his demise last year on 28th October by drowning in his jacuzzi.

Bashing the entire caste for the lack of thoughtfulness, a second Hollywood source declared that they should have at least honoured Matthew by arranging a memorial, but that never happened.

"You would have thought that the guys who worked with him and claimed to be one of the tightest casts in the history of television could have done something together to remember their fallen friend,” the insider boldly declared.

They went on to note, "How hard would it have been for them to organize a memorial?”

"A couple of pictures online seems a meager effort and may be a window on how close they really were,” the spy remarked before resigning from the chat.