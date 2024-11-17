 
Justin Bieber 'helpless' as mental health deteriorates: Source

Justin Bieber is reportedly unable to put past demons behind after welcoming son Jack with Hailey Bieber

By
Web Desk
|

November 17, 2024

Photo: Justin Bieber 'helpless' as mental health deteriorates: Source
Justin Bieber is reportedly facing issues with his mental wellbeing once again.

Even though the singer is trying his best to fulfill his responsibilities as the father of one, Justin is reportedly facing personal and financial woes.

As per an In Touch tipster, “Justin knows his mental health needs to come first.”

The source went on to noted, “but it’s a one-day-at-a-time thing,” adding, “And some days are definitely better than others.”

They even warned that the Baby crooner has friends helping out with finances, but not every friend is thinking of his “best interests.”

A second insider also shared to the outlet in an earlier chat that “its obvious that he’s stressed and not coping very well with his emotions.”

“And a lot of people in his life would love to see him get some coaching on how to better manage his anger,” the source also established “the feeling in his circle is that the sooner he gets help and learns how to deal with his temper in heated situations, the better."

