Brittany Cartwright stuns in Palm Springs amid Jax Taylor's rare remarks

Brittany Cartwright turned heads in Palm Springs over the weekend while stepping out in olive green dress.

The outfit featured long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder collar, paired with white and brown sneakers and a dark designer handbag.

In order to complete her look, Cartwright went for oversized sunglasses and glamorous makeup.

Additionally, the Vanderpump Rules Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky star also posted a video in the same outfit on Instagram with a caption that read, "Three blind mice. Also follow me on TikTok because I’m actually going to start posting on there. #TheValley #SATC."

According to Daily Mail, the appearance came as the reality TV star, who shares three-year-old Cruz with estranged husband Jax Taylor, faces public scrutiny over their ongoing separation.

Moreover, Taylor, while speaking on Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast, alleged that Cartwright continues to contact him with requests to “hook up”, despite their split.

As per the publication, he claimed that she recently invited him over for drinks and intimacy, asking him to keep the interaction private.

In regards to this, The Valley star responded to the claims on social media in order to clarify her intentions as she stated, “I was trying to see if we can be friends for our son, and obviously we CANT”, in an Instagram clip of Taylor’s interview.

Meanwhile, Taylor admitted during the podcast to being “verbally abusive” to Cartwright before seeking treatment for mental health issues this year, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that the former couple’s public fallout adds another layer to their high-profile split as fans follow their journey post-divorce.