 
Geo News

Brittany Cartwright stuns in Palm Springs amid Jax Taylor's rare remarks

Brittany Cartwright appeared to be style at Palm Springs after Jax Taylor's rare comment on their relationship

By
Web Desk
|

November 17, 2024

Brittany Cartwright stuns in Palm Springs amid Jax Taylors rare remarks
Brittany Cartwright stuns in Palm Springs amid Jax Taylor's rare remarks

Brittany Cartwright turned heads in Palm Springs over the weekend while stepping out in olive green dress.

The outfit featured long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder collar, paired with white and brown sneakers and a dark designer handbag.

In order to complete her look, Cartwright went for oversized sunglasses and glamorous makeup.

Additionally, the Vanderpump Rules Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky star also posted a video in the same outfit on Instagram with a caption that read, "Three blind mice. Also follow me on TikTok because I’m actually going to start posting on there. #TheValley #SATC."

According to Daily Mail, the appearance came as the reality TV star, who shares three-year-old Cruz with estranged husband Jax Taylor, faces public scrutiny over their ongoing separation.

Moreover, Taylor, while speaking on Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast, alleged that Cartwright continues to contact him with requests to “hook up”, despite their split.

As per the publication, he claimed that she recently invited him over for drinks and intimacy, asking him to keep the interaction private.

In regards to this, The Valley star responded to the claims on social media in order to clarify her intentions as she stated, “I was trying to see if we can be friends for our son, and obviously we CANT”, in an Instagram clip of Taylor’s interview.

Meanwhile, Taylor admitted during the podcast to being “verbally abusive” to Cartwright before seeking treatment for mental health issues this year, as per the outlet. 

It is worth mentioning that the former couple’s public fallout adds another layer to their high-profile split as fans follow their journey post-divorce. 

Prince Harry focuses on ‘building bridges' as matters get worse video
Prince Harry focuses on ‘building bridges' as matters get worse
Victoria Beckham spills ‘90's Paris romance' with David Beckham video
Victoria Beckham spills ‘90's Paris romance' with David Beckham
Princess Beatrice is ‘torn' as loyalty to Crown gets compromised video
Princess Beatrice is ‘torn' as loyalty to Crown gets compromised
Meghan Markle spotted at big Hollywood launch party, Harry goes missing video
Meghan Markle spotted at big Hollywood launch party, Harry goes missing
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs wants to ‘taint' jurors with malicious social media campaigns video
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs wants to ‘taint' jurors with malicious social media campaigns
Justin Bieber 'helpless' as mental health deteriorates: Source
Justin Bieber 'helpless' as mental health deteriorates: Source
Kate Middleton, Prince William channel ‘Benjamin Buttons' with romance video
Kate Middleton, Prince William channel ‘Benjamin Buttons' with romance
Austin Butler forced to settle down with Kaia Gerber: Source
Austin Butler forced to settle down with Kaia Gerber: Source