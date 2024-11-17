Kelly Osbourne hosts extravagant celebration for son Sidney's 2nd birthday

Kelly Osbourne went all out to celebrate her son Sidney’s second birthday as she hosted an extravagant party in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 40-year-old former reality star, who shares Sidney and Slipknot musician Sid Wilson, appeared all dressed up in a black ensemble featuring a long skirt and leather knee-high boots.

According to Daily Mail, the event, attended by family and celebrity friends, including Kelly’s mother, Sharon Osbourne, who posed playfully with her daughter while showcasing her signature style.

Moreover, guests included Shanina Shaik, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alessandra Torresani, and Daniel Nguyen.

Additionally, Kelly, who recently revealed that Sid “really wants to get married” appeared joyful as she posed with her son and partner during the festivities, as per the publication.

Furthermore, the celebration came shortly after Kelly marked her own 40th birthday with an intimate dinner and a performance by an Elvis impersonator.

The evening concluded with late-night fun at West Hollywood’s exclusive Bird Streets Club, attended by her iconic parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne and close friends, as per the outlet.

Earlier in the day, Sharon took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her daughter Kelly while posting a nostalgic throwback picture of Kelly as a young girl celebrating her birthday with Ozzy as she wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to my darling daughter Kelly. I love you always and forever. MaMa.”

It is worth mentioning that the festivities came amid public attention on Kelly’s weight transformation.