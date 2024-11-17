 
Kensington Palace latest announcement about Kate Middleton sparks reactions

Prince William has also left Kate Middleton concerned for Prince George

November 17, 2024

Kensington Palace made an exciting announcement about Kate Middleton, sparking reactions from the royal fans.

Princess of Wales seemingly teased annual ‘Together at Christmas Carol Service’ concert as invitations are printed in the video shared by the palace on its Instagram handle.

The palace shared the video of the event’s official invitations being printed. The stationery was embossed with Kate Middleton’s official monogram: the letter “C” underneath a tiara symbol.

The video was uploaded with caption, “Something exciting is coming...

“The invitations are fresh off the press for this year’s Together At Christmas Carol Service, which will be returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 6 December.

“We can’t wait for you to join us too! on Christmas Eve.”

Reacting to the announcement, one royal fan commented, “Omg such wonderful news!! I'm so excited to see our beautiful Princess of Wales return to Westminster Abbey with her family for her incredible Christmas Carol Service! I'm sure it will be a beautiful evening as always. I'm so happy this is a tradition now.”

Another said, “Ohhh so excited! I love to watch this every year. Glad that the Princess of Wales is back and in better health.”

“Christmas with our lovely Princess,” the third reacted.

