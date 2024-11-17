Jennifer Garner turns boxer for ‘The Last Thing He Told Me' season 2

Jennifer Garner is seemingly getting ready to reprise her role in season 2 of The Last Thing He Told Me.

As reported by Just Jarred, the 52-year-old actress recently filmed a boxing scene for the Apple TV+ series’ latest season at a park near a beach in Los Angeles.

For the scene filming, Garner opted an all black workout top tank with navy blue leggings, and red boxing gloves for the athletic look.

Jennifer Garner plays main character Hannah Hall in ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

The 13 Going 30 actress pulled her hair up in a high ponytail and wore a black headband to complete her look.

Garner starrer thriller series, developed by Laura Dave and Josh Singer, was first premiered on April 14, 2023.

Based on the novel of the same name by Laura Dave, The Last Thing He Told Me was originally billed as a limited series.

However, the Apple TV+ renewed it for a second season back in March.

The season follows a woman Hannah, played by Garner, a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey, played Angourie Rice, in order to find the truth about why her husband, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, has mysteriously disappeared.