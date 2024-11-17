Christina Haack reveals shocking working relationship with ex Josh Hall

Christina Haack, previously known as Christina Hall, opened up about her difficult working relationship with her estranged husband, Josh Hall, while filming the new reality series, The Flip Off.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight. Christina shared how Josh’s insecurity affected their dynamic on set.

Moreover, she explained by saying, “When someone is insecure by you and doesn’t like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything.”

According to Page Six, she recounted by admitting that she held back from fully shining in order to avoid making Josh feel emasculated, but quickly realized that was not a “healthy” way to live.

In regards to this, she added, “Who wants to live like that?”

Additionally, Christina filed for divorce from Josh in July after nearly three years of marriage and the couple’s legal battle has been marked by accusations from Christina, including claims that Josh stole money from her and her children, as per the publication.

Furthermore, Josh left the series during their divorce proceedings and Christina revealed that it became much easier to film the show after the split.

Meanwhile, the series, which will debut in January 2025, also features Christina’s ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that Christina described her relationship with Tarek as “sibling-like” despite signs of jealousy from Hall over their connection.