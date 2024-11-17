Prince Harry receives disappointing news from UK

Prince Harry has apparently received a disappointing news from Britain despite claims the duke is ready at least to ‘forgive.’

The disappointing news has been revealed by royal expert Jennie Bond while speaking to OK! Magazine, per the GB News.

The royal commentator claimed Prince William has "zero interest" in Harry's olive branch as the dynamics of the royal rift appear to have shifted dramatically.

She said with Prince Harry now showing a willingness to reconcile whilst King Charles and Prince William remain hesitant to mend bridges.

Jennie Bond explained, "Early on it was Harry, who was demanding an apology. There was going to be no meeting of minds or meeting in reality until there was an apology for the affronts he thought had been made to his wife.

"But now I think the tables have turned somewhat. Messages coming from Harry's side are that he's ready at least to forgive and that he loves his family.”

The royal expert continued, "William has shown absolutely zero interest in rekindling a relationship with his brother. He is looking forward to a New Year with his beloved wife regaining her strength and being at his side on some royal duties.”