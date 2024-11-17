Adele planning to welcome a huge change in personal life

Adele, who announced that she would be taking a long break from music, is reportedly planning to welcome a huge change in her personal life.

According to The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column, the 36-year-old singer made a surprising confession with her fans during her Weekends with Adele concert series this weekend.

“In two weeks, I am retiring. This is the end. It’s the 100th and final show the weekend before Thanksgiving. And that’s the last one,” the Rolling In The Deep hitmaker addressed the concertgoers.

Adele, who shares a son named Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, said that she is "looking forward to having loads of spare time to love" on her kid.

"To love on my man, to love on another kid. I will miss you terribly,” said Adele.

The singer, however, reiterated that she does not have any plans to be on stage indefinitely.

The Skyfall singer, who was performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, also told her audience how much she loves being a "soccer mom".

“I have no f***** idea what that is. I go to every game,” Adele said, “I would never, ever miss a game.”

“I made it to the end of the season. Obviously, I know what’s going on with football, like soccer.”

It is to be noted, after the Los Angles Residency, the Hello singer will take an indefinite break from music.