Prince Harry offending Meghan Markle by wanting to be with King Charles

Prince Harry has reportedly been hurting his wife very deeply with his desires to go to the UK for a royal Christmas with his family.

News about all of this has been shared by an inside source that is privy to the couple’s dynamic.

According to their findings, while speaking with Heat World the insiders admitted that the reason for these hurt feelings is because, “‘It’s such an important time of the year for Meghan.”

“Her festive memories from childhood are something she still talks about and romanticises. She’s got all sorts of traditions to uphold, and of course she wants her husband to enjoy them, too,” they also went on to explain.

Right now “she wants them to catch up with friends and do all the fun things, such as wrapping gifts and sending out cards.”

This is why even though “she’ll also want to make a big dinner and create memories to last a lifetime, so the fact that Harry would even think about them being elsewhere is hurtful.”

According to the same insider, “As far as she’s concerned, this is a time when they should be strengthening their relationship.”