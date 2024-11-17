Meghan Markle making major demands of Prince Harry: ‘Stop it with Kate Middleton'

Meghan Markle has finally made her stance know and has reportedly been telling Prince Harry to stop his messaging with Kate Middleton.

News about this has been shared by an insider that is well-placed within both royal circles.

They shared their findings in an interview with Closer magazine and began the entire thing by saying that Prince William’s decision to recall his childhood with Princess Diana and Harry was ‘Kate’s doing’.

Reportedly, “Kate was very much behind William’s olive branch and has spent more time recently encouraging him to do more in her bid to heal their rift.”

It happened because, “She’s found it heartbreaking the change in William and has repeatedly urged him to try to deal with his deep-rooted pain and find forgiveness in his heart for Harry so that they can both start to repair their relationship and move on.”

However the same source also went as far as to warn that the decision hasn’t been viewed as good by Meghan who is going “increasingly suspicious” over the Royal Family’s members.

“She’s insisting that his family will use them against him and try to pit them against each other,” its being reportedly.

So Meghan is “furious and has very firmly let it be known, through Harry, that she wants Kate to stop messaging him.”