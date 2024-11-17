Jennifer Lopez’s priority after Ben Affleck split revealed

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly focusing on one thing after her split with Ben Affleck: work



Sources told Daily Mail that the On the Floor singer in the past has entered a relationship after the ending of the last one.

But this time, insiders say she is prioritizing her work and ruling out a dating plan after a report recently claimed she was looking for hot men.

“Jen like most people, would love to have love in her life again,” the tipster tattled to the outlet.

“But the one person she has to gis theive time to right now is herself. If something presents itself, then obviously life and love find a way, but she isn't looking to get into any new relationships.”

They spilled, “She is focused on her work and wants 2025 to be the year she gets back to being herself. She isn't actively looking to date right now and is still processing losing Ben again.”

Further, the source claimed, “She likes being in a relationship almost immediately after one ends, but right now she is trying something new and seeing if that works out for her better.'”