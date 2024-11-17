 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez's priority after Ben Affleck split revealed

Sources say Jennifer Lopez has decided to focus on herself amid divorce proceedings

By
Web Desk
|

November 17, 2024

Jennifer Lopez’s priority after Ben Affleck split revealed
Jennifer Lopez’s priority after Ben Affleck split revealed

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly focusing on one thing after her split with Ben Affleck: work

Sources told Daily Mail that the On the Floor singer in the past has entered a relationship after the ending of the last one.

But this time, insiders say she is prioritizing her work and ruling out a dating plan after a report recently claimed she was looking for hot men.

“Jen like most people, would love to have love in her life again,” the tipster tattled to the outlet.

“But the one person she has to gis theive time to right now is herself. If something presents itself, then obviously life and love find a way, but she isn't looking to get into any new relationships.”

They spilled, “She is focused on her work and wants 2025 to be the year she gets back to being herself. She isn't actively looking to date right now and is still processing losing Ben again.”

Further, the source claimed, “She likes being in a relationship almost immediately after one ends, but right now she is trying something new and seeing if that works out for her better.'”

'Gladiator II' star Denzel Washington reflects on '90s missteps
'Gladiator II' star Denzel Washington reflects on '90s missteps
Ridley Scott drops a bombshell about 'Gladiator 3'
Ridley Scott drops a bombshell about 'Gladiator 3'
Kaia Gerber explains why she prefers modeling over acting
Kaia Gerber explains why she prefers modeling over acting
Prince Harry's holiday plans come to a head with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's holiday plans come to a head with Meghan Markle
New twist in Denzel Washington's axed scene in 'Gladiator II'
New twist in Denzel Washington's axed scene in 'Gladiator II'
Robbie Williams dishes on 'Better Man' biopic
Robbie Williams dishes on 'Better Man' biopic
John David Washington shockingly reveals 'huge phobia' of his life
John David Washington shockingly reveals 'huge phobia' of his life
Robin Roberts reflects on difficult public decision of cancer diagnosis
Robin Roberts reflects on difficult public decision of cancer diagnosis