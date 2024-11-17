 
Charli XCX makes wild confession about performing her first raves at 15

Web Desk
November 17, 2024

Charli XCX recently unveiled a wild confession about performing her first-ever raves at the age of just 15 during Saturday Night Live.

As reported by BBC, the Apple hitmaker recently hosted the SNL's latest episode where she revealed that she managed to perform at raves by tricking her parents.

According to the 32-year-old singer, she told them (parents) that she had “swim practice at 2:00 a.m”.

The pop singer went on to joke that she has come "a long way" and now considers herself "a triple threat, which in England means I sing, I drink, and I smoke".

Moreover, the British star, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, during one of the segments also performed the duties of the show’s sketch which is about the people auditioning for the forthcoming movie Wicked.

Both artists played two roles each in the sketch, and the Boom Clap crooner impersonated British singer Adele, while comedian Yang disguised himself as Fran Lebowitz.

For the sketch, Charlie donned a black velvet dress that looked like one Adele wore during her Las Vegas concerts, and one comedian joked, "Okay, testing for Elphaba, Adele."

