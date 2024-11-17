 
Geo News

Filmmaker David Lynch reflects on emphysema battle after 7 decades of smoking

David Lynch was diagnosed with emphysema, which requires him to use supplemental oxygen for physical activity

By
Web Desk
|

November 17, 2024

Filmmaker David Lynch reflects on emphysema battle after 7 decades of smoking
Filmmaker David Lynch reflects on emphysema battle after 7 decades of smoking

Filmmaker David Lynch has opened up about his smoking habit.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, David talked about the impact of his decades-long smoking habit.

He shared that he began smoking at just 8 years old and continued for nearly seven decades before quitting at 76.

"In the back of every smoker's mind is the fact that it's healthy, so you're literally playing with fire. It can bite you. I took a chance, and I got bit," he said.

In 2020, he was diagnosed with emphysema, which requires him to use supplemental oxygen for physical activity.

"I saw the writing on the wall, and it said, 'You're going to die in a week if you don't stop.' I could hardly move without gasping for air. Quitting was my only choice," David shared.

The filmmaker, famed for his works like Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive, added about his condition, "It's tough living with emphysema. I can hardly walk across a room. It's like you're walking around with a plastic bag around your head."

“I really wanted to get this across: Think about it. You can quit these things that are going to end up killing you. I owe it to them — and to myself — to say that,” he added with the hope of inspiring smokers to quit before it's too late.

Jonathan Bailey teases new characters for 'Bridgerton' season 4
Jonathan Bailey teases new characters for 'Bridgerton' season 4
Ryan Reynolds on favourite 'Deadpool & Wolverine' scene: 'Proudest'
Ryan Reynolds on favourite 'Deadpool & Wolverine' scene: 'Proudest'
Prince Harry comes to his senses after years of rift with Royal family
Prince Harry comes to his senses after years of rift with Royal family
Jennifer Lopez trying something new after Ben Affleck split: Source
Jennifer Lopez trying something new after Ben Affleck split: Source
Charli XCX makes wild confession about performing her first raves at 15
Charli XCX makes wild confession about performing her first raves at 15
Prince Harry hit with new controversy over false claims in bombshell ‘Spare'
Prince Harry hit with new controversy over false claims in bombshell ‘Spare'
Jordon Fisher opens up about working on a Hallmark holiday movie
Jordon Fisher opens up about working on a Hallmark holiday movie
'Gladiator II' star Denzel Washington reflects on '90s missteps
'Gladiator II' star Denzel Washington reflects on '90s missteps