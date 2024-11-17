Prince Harry hit with new controversy over false claims in bombshell ‘Spare’

Prince Harry has landed in trouble over his claims about King Charles’ wife and his stepmother, Queen Camilla, in his controversial book, Spare.



Royal experts have come to Camilla's defense, dismissing the Duke of Sussex's suggestions that she leaked stories to the press to boost her image.

In a new Channel 4 documentary, Queen Camilla: The Wicked Stepmother?, Petronella Wyatt, a friend of Camilla's, claimed that Harry's attempts to attack her have backfired.

“I’m not sure Harry realised how incendiary it was. The whole country seemed to be taking sides,” she said in the show. “I don’t think Harry thinks things through.”

“I think it’s his nature just to press the nuclear button,” she added. “Harry and Camilla’s positions within the Royal Family have virtually reversed.”

“Camilla used to be the hated outcast, now it’s Harry and Camilla’s seen with affection He has to move on from casting Camilla as the wicked stepmother.”

The Duke of Sussex’s claims were also dismissed by Andrew Morton, who wrote the bombshell biography of about late Princess Diana, and royal expert, Jennie Bond.

“I wrote to Camilla once and she wrote back a lovely letter but she said ‘I’m so sorry but I have no interest in cultivating a special ¬relationship with any particular journalist,’” Bond said of Camilla.