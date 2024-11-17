Photo: Dwayne Johannson speaks highly of 'Red One' co-star Chris Evans

Dwayne Johannson and Chris Evans star together in the newly released flick, Red One.

In a recent chat with PEOPLE, while promoting his new project, the Captain America alum claimed that he wanted to try his hand at drumming.

In response, his co-star Dwayne gushed, “I got a feeling it's going to happen, man.”

The “Rock” also shared that most people are not aware that Chris is “crazy talented musically.”

Shedding light on his dream project, Chris added that he also wanted to hone his musical skills by trying his hand at drumming.

“I played the piano and every time I watch someone drumming, I'm like, ‘Nah, that's cool,” Chris told the outlet.

He remarked before kicking off a new topic, “Just got to do it. I just got to pick up some sticks and start doing it. But yeah, maybe a few more instruments."

For those unversed, Dwayne and Chris’ new flick Red One hit the theatres on 15th November 2024.

The synopsis of the movie reads as, “When a villain kidnaps Santa Claus from the North Pole, an E.L.F. (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative joins forces with the world's most accomplished tracker to find him and save Christmas.”